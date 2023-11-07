Roosevelt Island Resident Says He Was Victim Of Home Invasion Early Morning Last Sunday, NYPD Arrest 14 Year Old Suspect Charged With Robbery, Assault, Weapon Possession & More
According to the November 5, 2023 Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC)
Public Safety Department
(PSD) daily blotter:
11/05/23 – 0102 – 546 Main St – Robbery – PSD, EMS, and NYPD responded – Arrested by NYPD.
Without being asked, RIOC reported about the incident:
On November 5th at approximately 1:02AM, PSD responded to a complaint at 546 Main Street from a resident who said the apartment above was making an inordinate amount of noise. When PSD investigated the noisy apartment, they encountered an individual who advised they had just been the victim of a home invasion. The victim offered a detailed description of the events and was physically unharmed, but reported the perpetrator did display a firearm upon entry. The NYPD was notified and arrived on the scene shortly thereafter. At approximately 1:44AM, PSD officers were able to access video footage which showed the subject leaving the building shortly after the incident. NYPD took a photo from the video and began a level one mobilization of the entire Roosevelt Landings. The subject, who was identified as a resident of 460 Main Street, was then apprehended by NYPD officers and arrested without incident—no firearm was recovered. The alleged perpetrator is a juvenile and now faces several criminal charges.
According to a NYPD spokesperson:
There is a report on file for a robbery that occurred on Sunday, November 5, 2023 at 0030 hours inside of 546 Main Street, within the confines of the 114 Precinct. A 33-year-old male complainant reported that the suspect knocked on the door, and when he opened it , the suspect attempted to push his way in and struck him multiple times with a closed fist causing bruising and swelling to his face. During the course of the altercation a mirror broke causing minor scratches to the complainant. The complainant reported that he believed that he saw what appeared to be a firearm. The suspect attempted to take the complainant’s cellphone After a short canvass, the suspect was taken into custody. No weapon was recovered.
The following individual was arrested and charged.
14 year-old male
Charges:
Robbery
Grand Larceny
Burglary
Criminal Possession of a Weapon
Criminal Mischief
Assault
Yesterday I asked RIOC PSD Chief Kevin Brown:
On Friday evening November 3, a Roosevelt Island resident sent me the following message:"Have you seen that large group of teenagers jumping on car hoods and stopping traffic on Main St?
I saw them on my way to the commons. It was rather quick and took place roughly between the church and Blackwell house. Removing plants from planters, screaming, stopping traffic, throwing road cones across the street, that sort of thing. A couple of other people were on the street too and we kept switching from one sideway to the other to avoid them.
Just general idiot adolescent behaviour, but the sheer number of them made the whole thing weird.
It was about 9:20.
We found it a little surprising because there was no one from the PSD anywhere despite it taking place right in front of their office."The RIOC Public Safety Department blotter appears to describe the incident as follows:11/03/23 – 2147 – 531 Main St – Disorderly Youth – PSD responded – Condition corrected.Does RIOC have any comment on this incident?
No response from Chief Brown.11/06/23 – 2146 – 400 Main St – Assault – PSD and NYPD responded – Report filed.Please provide more details regarding this incident. What happened, were any weapons involved, was the victim injured?Has there been an arrest?
... as far as violent crime on the island, we've had three robberies this entire year.
I've heard some people say that we've had a lot of crime issues. We've had three robberies and of the three robberies, two of them were young people, one was a student from the Child School and he robbed another student, took his Airpods. Another one was two kids from a a group home. Again they took the Airpods. The third one was a person that took some property from Wholesome. It was a larceny but turned into a robbery because they bit the person at Wholesome... Those are our most violent crimes on Roosevelt Island...
Roosevelt Island crimes this year not mentioned by Chief Brown during his presentation include:
- bloody stabbing inside the Bread & Butter Deli,
- teenager stomped on and beat by a group of other teenagers,
- hate crime assault arrest,
- husband of a PS/IS 217 teacher assaulted outside the school with a knife,
- man arrested with a loaded gun on Main Street,
- arson set in Roosevelt Landings AVAC garbage room
- Assault incident involving group of juveniles harassing an adult at Blackwell Basketball court.
Here's the full video of the;
RIOC PSD Community Engagement meetings.
