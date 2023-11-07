Roosevelt Island Resident Says He Was Victim Of Home Invasion Early Morning Last Sunday, NYPD Arrest 14 Year Old Suspect Charged With Robbery, Assault, Weapon Possession & More

... as far as violent crime on the island, we've had three robberies this entire year.

I've heard some people say that we've had a lot of crime issues. We've had three robberies and of the three robberies, two of them were young people, one was a student from the Child School and he robbed another student, took his Airpods. Another one was two kids from a a group home. Again they took the Airpods. The third one was a person that took some property from Wholesome. It was a larceny but turned into a robbery because they bit the person at Wholesome... Those are our most violent crimes on Roosevelt Island...