Grow NYC Fifth Annual Roosevelt Island Free Stop N Swap Community Event Saturday November 11 - Bring Items You No Longer Need To Give Away, Take Something New Home With You, Reduce, Reuse And Save Money

Scan your apartment for good quality items you no longer need. Clothing, toys, housewares and portable items can be dropped from 11am to 2pm. No furniture please. Starting at Noon find something-new-to-you just in time for the holidays. You don’t have to drop items to take, or take items to drop.

We love this event because it is good for the household budget and the earth. Join us and help keep good quality items from going to landfill.

UPDATE: In respect for our Roosevelt Landings residential building hosts and keeping the main lobby clear the Stop N’Swap has a NEW entrance. Please enter through the 556 Main Street alleyway to the side door of the Older Adult Center. Please spread the word. Reminder drops offs start at 11am and end at 2pm(sharp). The public is invited to enter, 40 at a time in 15 minute intervals, to take free items home from Noon to 3pm. Thanks for welcoming this annual reuse event to our neighborhood.

Here are some scenes from the 2022 Roosevelt Island Stop n Swap.



The 2022 GrowNYC Roosevelt Island Stop n Swap numbers were: