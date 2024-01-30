RIOC Responds To Questions About Roosevelt Island Con Ed Work Today - Big Improvement In Communications Between RIOC And Local Press

I asked Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC) Director of Communications Bryant Daniels today:

Two separate operations: at Sportspark, they’re repairing some burnt out wiring that had briefly caused black smoke to emanate from the manhole cover several nights ago. The problem did not affect any building’s electric.

On the middle of the island, they’re performing some maintenance work on the feeders that go to the C&C buildings. They brought in emergency backup generators in case the work disrupts building service—though there are no reported power outages so far—and the buildings were notified ahead of time. PSD is also on site helping with traffic control.