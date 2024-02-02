Roosevelt Island F Train Services Disruptions Every Weekend In February - No Roosevelt Island Subway Service To Manhattan This Weekend, No Subway Service In Either Direction Next 3 Weekends

The Roosevelt Island F Train Shuttle service is cancelled this weekend. Instead, there will be Roosevelt Island F and E Train service from Manhattan but no subway service from Roosevelt Island to Manhattan.

The MTA has announced planned service changes to the F-Shuttle train service for Roosevelt Island every weekend during the month of February. Here is the information shared with us from the MTA detailing the changes in service for each weekend:

February 2nd – 5th: Roosevelt Island Subway Service to Queens ONLY

Be advised of the following service changes for the weekend of Feb 2-5: F shuttle train service will be suspended starting at 11:45PM Friday 2/2 through Monday 2/5 at 5AM. Queens-bound E and F trains will be routed via the 63rd St tunnel, making stops at 57 St, Lexington Ave/63rd St, Roosevelt Island, and 21 St-Queensbridge. Q94 and Q95 bus shuttle service will be suspended. Free shuttle buses will run overnight starting at 9:30PM on Friday 2/2, Saturday 2/3 and Sunday 2/4 between 21 St- Queensbridge and Court Sq-23 St, stopping at Queens Plaza. For subway service to Manhattan from Roosevelt Island, customers can take a Queens-bound E or F to Steinway St or Jackson Heights-Roosevelt Av to transfer to a Manhattan-bound E or F.

Feb 10-12th, 17-19th, 24-26th: NO Subway Service on Roosevelt Island

The F shuttle train will be suspended for the weekends of Feb 10-12, 17-19, and 24-26:

F shuttle train service will be suspended starting on Saturday at 5AM through Monday at 5AM on the weekends of Feb 10-12, Feb 17-19, and Feb 24-26. Starting at 11:00 PM on Friday 2/10, 2/17, and 2/24 and for the remainder of each weekend, a free shuttle bus will replace the Q95 and Q94 and will extend to connect Roosevelt Island, 21 St- Queensbridge, and Queens Plaza, following the current Q94 overnight shuttle route. This shuttle bus will run during daytime and overnight hours for the duration of the weekend and is scheduled to operate approximately every 5-10 minutes.

Other Methods of Travel

In addition to the MTA’s free shuttle bus, island residents may utilize the following methods of off-island transportation during all February weekends:

Red Bus Manhattan Shuttle: During all weekends in February RIOC will once again run a Red Bus Shuttle to Manhattan every Saturday and Sunday from 3:00pm – 7:30pm. The shuttle leaves from the Tram Station at the top of every hour and picks up returning riders from the Southwest side of 2nd Avenue, between 58th Street and 59th Street, on the half hour.

Tram: RIOC is running the Tram on a rush hour schedule every Saturday and Sunday from 7:00am – 10:00pm during the ongoing MTA trackwork. Please be advised that we expect longer than average wait times for the Tram while this emergency MTA work takes place, so you should plan your travel accordingly. Extra PSD officers will be stationed at both the Roosevelt Island and Manhattan Tram stations during these weekends, and if you are elderly or disabled and need help reaching the Manhattan side Tram platform, please make sure to speak with one of the PSD officers on site.

NYC Ferry: The NYC Ferry Astoria line serves Roosevelt Island and can provide off-island transportation to Queens and Manhattan. You can check its schedule here.

Q102 Bus: Travelers can also utilize the Q102 Bus to Astoria for off-island travel. You can view its schedule here.

Thank you!