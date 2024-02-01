Roosevelt Island Main Street Theatre & Dance Alliance Teen Theatre Invites You To Presentation Of The Dining Room This Weekend Feb 2-4 - Get Your Tickets Now And Help Support Our Local Young Performers

Roosevelt Island's Main Street Theatre & Dance Alliance (MST&DA) Teen Theatre invites you to their presentation of The Dining Room by A.R Gurney. this weekend, February 2 -4.

A finalist for the 1985 Pulitzer Prize for Drama, the play is set in the dining room of a typical well-to-do household, the place where the family assembled daily for breakfast and dinner and for any and all special occasions. The action is a mosaic of interrelated scenes—some funny, some touching, some rueful—which, taken together, create an in-depth portrait of a vanishing species: the upper-middle-class Americans of the last century. The actors change roles, personalities and ages as they portray a wide variety of characters, from little boys to stern grandfathers, and from giggling teenage girls to Irish housemaids. Each vignette introduces a new set of people and events; a father lectures his son on grammar and politics; a boy returns from boarding school to discover his mother's infidelity; a senile grandmother doesn't recognize her own sons at Thanksgiving dinner; a daughter, her marriage a shambles, pleads futilely to return home, etc. Dovetailing swiftly and smoothly, the varied scenes coalesce, ultimately, into a theatrical experience of exceptional range, compassionate humor and abundant humanity....

Click here for to purchase your tickets.

The Main Street Theatre & Dance Alliance has offered music, theatre and dance training along with performance opportunities for all ages for 40 years in the Roosevelt Island community. Our Mission - The Main Street Theatre & Dance Alliance strives to nourish creativity by providing high quality music, theatrical and dance training as well as performing opportunities to everyone in our diverse community. We believe that every person, child or adult, should have the opportunity to participate in the arts, regardless of cultural, socio-economic, ethnic background or age.

