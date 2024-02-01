You're Invited To NYC Save Our Compost Professionals Teach In Saturday February 3 At The Roosevelt Island Garden Club - Family Friendly, Bring Your Food Scraps And Friends

The Roosevelt Island Garden Club reports:

We are hosting a fun Compost Teach-in on Roosevelt Island Saturday, February 3.

Folks can bring their food scraps out to the community garden on that day. (You can bring a friend, too, but we won't compost them :) .

Two great teachers from the NYC Save Our Compost Coalition ( Gil Lopez and Greta Wong ) will be there as well as lots of participating organizations:

Just in...this great Op Ed written by Greta Wong was published January 30 in City Limits!