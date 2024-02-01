You're Invited To NYC Save Our Compost Professionals Teach In Saturday February 3 At The Roosevelt Island Garden Club - Family Friendly, Bring Your Food Scraps And Friends
The Roosevelt Island Garden Club reports:
We are hosting a fun Compost Teach-in on Roosevelt Island Saturday, February 3.
Folks can bring their food scraps out to the community garden on that day. (You can bring a friend, too, but we won't compost them :) .Two great teachers from the NYC Save Our Compost Coalition (Gil Lopez and Greta Wong) will be there as well as lots of participating organizations:
Just in...this great Op Ed written by Greta Wong was published January 30 in City Limits!
“Our best hope for a better future lies in communities coming together to care for the land we inhabit. Losing city-funded community composting programs will make that much harder.” https://t.co/1lQuD8qAIX— City Limits (@CityLimitsNews) January 31, 2024
As previously reported, the Roosevelt Island Haki Compost Collective Saturday Food Scrap drop off site was ended last December 16 (at least temporarily, for now)
