Thursday, February 1, 2024

You're Invited To NYC Save Our Compost Professionals Teach In Saturday February 3 At The Roosevelt Island Garden Club - Family Friendly, Bring Your Food Scraps And Friends

The Roosevelt Island Garden Club reports: 

We are hosting a fun Compost Teach-in on Roosevelt Island Saturday, February 3.

Folks can bring their food scraps out to the community garden on that day. (You can bring a friend, too, but we won't compost them :) .

Two great teachers from the NYC Save Our Compost Coalition (Gil Lopez and Greta Wong)  will be there as well as lots of participating organizations: 

Just in...this great Op Ed written by Greta Wong was published January 30 in City Limits!

As previously reported, the Roosevelt Island Haki Compost Collective Saturday Food Scrap drop off site was ended last December 16 (at least temporarily, for now)

due to NYC Mayoral budget cuts.

By ROOSEVELT ISLANDER at 4:54:00 PM

