Single Stop Of Fedcap Group Offering Free Roosevelt Island Tax Preparation Tuesdays Between February 6 And April 9, Stop By The Senior Center For More Info And To See If You Qualify

Roosevelt Island resident Louella Streitz reports that Single Stop, a member of The Fedcap Group, is offering free tax preparation by appointment only on Tuesdays from February 6 to April 9 at 546 Main Street.

Click here or stop by the Roosevelt Island Senior Center (546 Main Street) Tuesday 10 am - 2PM for more information.

