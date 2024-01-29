Single Stop Of Fedcap Group Offering Free Roosevelt Island Tax Preparation Tuesdays Between February 6 And April 9, Stop By The Senior Center For More Info And To See If You Qualify
Roosevelt Island resident Louella Streitz reports that
Single Stop, a member of
The Fedcap Group,
is offering
free tax preparation
by appointment only on Tuesdays from February 6 to April 9 at 546 Main
Street.
Click here or stop by the Roosevelt Island Senior Center (546 Main Street) Tuesday 10 am - 2PM for more information.
