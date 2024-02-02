Are You A Roosevelt Landings Resident? Your Participation Is Requested For Feedback On Issues Of Rent Increases, Maintenance, Pests, Smoking, Package Theft, Hot Water Issues & Positive Praise Too

Residents of Roosevelt Landings have seen many changes to our building and community recently. Many folks have used various Facebook groups to express complaints or questions specifically in regard to (and not limited to): building quality, rent increases, maintenance issues, package theft, smoking, and hot water interruptions.

I wanted to make a space where residents can voice their concerns and not have them lost in the group forum. As many residents have seen large rent increases in the past year or so after the pandemic, it would be productive to gather feedback from residents so management can become more aware. You may remain anonymous if you wish and not include any identifying information, but building number is required. Your personal identifying information will not be shared with anyone, including management.

Many of us have called The Landings our home for years and I would hate to see large rent increases with no payoff cause residents to be displaced from their homes.

Please provide as much detail as possible.

Thank you so much for your participation!...