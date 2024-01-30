Two Brothers Arrested With Arsenal Of Homemade Explosives, Ghost Guns & Hit List Of Cops, Judges, Politicians And Celebrities At Apartment Across From Roosevelt Island Bridge In Astoria Yesterday Announced Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz

A Tipster reported:

A Roosevelt Island resident asked this morning:

An arsenal of homemade bombs and ghost guns was found in an Astoria apartment. We cannot measure the number of lives that were saved, but we do know that these weapons will never hurt anyone. Two brothers each face 25 years in prison. https://t.co/ClBp0gKmed pic.twitter.com/VAOGAt8xSN

Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz and NYPD announced on (X)Twitter:

Our Major Case Team has recovered over 600 ghost guns since 2021. In a recent investigation, announced today with @QueensDAKatz , investigators found an arsenal of explosive devices and ghost guns before they could be used to cause harm. https://t.co/tvEVM2h6tB pic.twitter.com/EJHInHFZ6b

According to a January 29 press release from the Queens District Attorney's office:



... On January 17, law enforcement officials executed a search warrant on the brothers’ residence resulting in their arrests and the seizure of:

Eight operational improvised explosive devices (IEDs)

One partially constructed trip-wire IED

Two loaded AR-15 style ghost gun assault weapons, each with a detachable magazine, muzzle compensator and threaded barrel

Two loaded 9 mm semiautomatic ghost gun pistols

Two loaded 9 mm semiautomatic 3D printed ghost gun pistols

One partially constructed AK-47 style ghost gun

Over 600 rounds of ammunition for each of the firearms above

One 3D printer

Three sets of body armor

Six additional AR/pistol lower receivers

29 high-capacity ammunition feeding devices, 13 of which were personally manufactured utilizing a 3D printer

Tools to assemble ghost guns

Metal knuckles

A radio set to the frequency of the 114th Precinct in Astoria

Several electronic devices (phones, computer)

Numerous notebooks containing instructions on the manufacture of explosive devices and anarchist related propaganda

Explosive residue, and components to manufacture additional IEDs

Nine pyrotechnic smoke bombs

Upon execution of the search warrant at the apartment complex, which is located directly across from a Con Edison power plant, members of the NYPD Bomb Squad were called to respond and subsequently evacuated the building due to the discovery of the live IEDs....