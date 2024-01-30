Two Brothers Arrested With Arsenal Of Homemade Explosives, Ghost Guns & Hit List Of Cops, Judges, Politicians And Celebrities At Apartment Across From Roosevelt Island Bridge In Astoria Yesterday Announced Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz
Are you going to do any reporting on the early morning police raid on the suspected terrorists arrested from apartment building across from the RI bridge on Vernon Blvd? Apparently police found multiple weapons, bomb making equipment, and partially completed bomb.
A Roosevelt Island resident asked this morning:
Any info on the weapon raid in the apt house on the corner of the Queens side of the R.I.bridge?NBC New York reports:
Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz and NYPD announced on (X)Twitter:
An arsenal of homemade bombs and ghost guns was found in an Astoria apartment.— Queens DA Katz (@QueensDAKatz) January 29, 2024
We cannot measure the number of lives that were saved, but we do know that these weapons will never hurt anyone.
Two brothers each face 25 years in prison. https://t.co/ClBp0gKmed pic.twitter.com/VAOGAt8xSN
Our Major Case Team has recovered over 600 ghost guns since 2021. In a recent investigation, announced today with @QueensDAKatz, investigators found an arsenal of explosive devices and ghost guns before they could be used to cause harm. https://t.co/tvEVM2h6tB pic.twitter.com/EJHInHFZ6b— NYPDCounterterrorism (@NYPDCT) January 29, 2024
According to a January 29 press release from the Queens District Attorney's
office:
Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz announced that Andrew and Angelo Hatziagelis were indicted on 130 counts of criminal possession of a weapon and related charges after an arsenal of improvised explosive devices and ghost guns, including assault rifles, was found inside an Astoria apartment they shared with their mother and another brother. Instructions for making a variety of bombs, anarchist propaganda and a “hit list,” with “cops, judges, politicians, celebrities” and “banker scum” scrawled on it, were also found during a search of the home....
... On January 17, law enforcement officials executed a search warrant on the brothers’ residence resulting in their arrests and the seizure of:
Eight operational improvised explosive devices (IEDs)
One partially constructed trip-wire IED
Two loaded AR-15 style ghost gun assault weapons, each with a detachable magazine, muzzle compensator and threaded barrel
Two loaded 9 mm semiautomatic ghost gun pistols
Two loaded 9 mm semiautomatic 3D printed ghost gun pistols
One partially constructed AK-47 style ghost gun
Over 600 rounds of ammunition for each of the firearms above
One 3D printer
Three sets of body armor
Six additional AR/pistol lower receivers
29 high-capacity ammunition feeding devices, 13 of which were personally manufactured utilizing a 3D printer
Tools to assemble ghost guns
Metal knuckles
A radio set to the frequency of the 114th Precinct in Astoria
Several electronic devices (phones, computer)
Numerous notebooks containing instructions on the manufacture of explosive devices and anarchist related propaganda
Explosive residue, and components to manufacture additional IEDs
Nine pyrotechnic smoke bombs
Upon execution of the search warrant at the apartment complex, which is located directly across from a Con Edison power plant, members of the NYPD Bomb Squad were called to respond and subsequently evacuated the building due to the discovery of the live IEDs....
Click here for the full press release from the Queens District Attorney.
