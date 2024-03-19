MTA Announces No Roosevelt Island F Train Service To And From Manhattan Weekend Of March 29 In Support Of 63rd St Tunnel Rehab Project - MTA Anticipates Return Of Regular Roosevelt Island F Train Service Starting April 1 After 7 Months Of Shuttle Service

March 29 - April 1

In support of the 63 St track replacement project, the F shuttle train will be suspended on the weekend of March 29th – April 1st. See details below:

F shuttle train service will be suspended starting on Saturday 3/30 at 5AM.

Starting at 11:30 PM on Friday 3/29, a free shuttle bus will replace the Q95 and Q94 and will connect Roosevelt Island, 21 St- Queensbridge, and Queens Plaza, following the current Q94 overnight shuttle route.

This shuttle bus will run during daytime and overnight hours for the duration of the weekend and is scheduled to operate approximately every 5-10 minutes.

The F train will continue to operate via the E in both directions.

From 5:30AM – 10PM on Friday 3/29, M train service will operate between Metropolitan Av and Delancey St-Essex St, and via the J to/from Chambers Street, the last stop. The M train will resume its normal overnight/weekend service at 10PM on Friday 3/29.