RIOC Creating Working Advisory Groups With Residents To Discuss, Collaborate And Make Recommendations On Important Roosevelt Island Safety, Transportation, Economic Development And Capital Planning Issues Beginning With Tram Management During Cherry Blossom Season

As reported last February 7:

During the February 1 Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC) Board Of Directors meeting, Deputy General Counsel Gerrald Ellis and Chief Financial Officer Dhru Amin presented what they describe as the RIOC "Interim Leadership Report" to the Roosevelt Island community. According to Mr Ellis ... The RIOC Interim Leadership Team, Dhru and myself, we're hitting the ground running and we're working to maintain the Island's vital services and to better communicate with the community... I think one of our first initiatives is to focus on greater transparency and collaboration among Island stakeholders....

So far, Mr Ellis and Ms Amin have kept their word by greatly improving communications and collaboration with the Roosevelt Island community that was lacking with RIOC President Shelton Haynes and General Counsel Gretchen Robinson (who are currently on a paid leave pending an investigation for workplace concerns raised by RIOC staff).

During the March 14 RIOC Real Estate Development Advisory Committee (REDAC) meeting, RIOC Board Director Howard Polivy and Mr Ellis proposed a new Roosevelt Island community collaboration initiative - creating Working Advisory Groups of concerned residents and RIOC staff to find solutions for emerging issues.

Here's the discussion.

Today RIOC announced:

Dear Roosevelt Island Residents: At the suggestion of the Roosevelt Island community, RIOC is putting together several new working advisory groups made up of island residents and RIOC personnel to discuss emergent issues on the island. These groups will offer recommendations and feedback to RIOC on some of the most pressing issues we face, from safety and transportation to economic development and capital planning. The first such advisory group will focus on: Tramway management during the upcoming Cherry Blossom season – co-Chaired by Roosevelt Island Resident and RIOC Board Member Howard Polivy – First meeting Tuesday, March 26th at 7PM. This group is a wonderful opportunity for Roosevelt Island residents to get involved and have their ideas heard and discussed with fellow island stakeholders and RIOC. Our first working group on the Tram/Cherry Blossom season will meet beginning next week, Tuesday March 26th at 7PM to discuss planned operational preparations for the season. If you are interested in participating, please fill-out the form at this link: Community advisory groups will meet via Microsoft Teams during evening hours to encourage participation and accommodate those who work during the day. We look forward to your participation and can’t wait to hear your feedback! -RIOC Executive Team

Future Roosevelt Island Advisory Groups will focus on:

Main Street Revitalization,

Island Roadways and Paved Surfaces

The Coler Berm Project

Click here if you would like to be part of the process of finding solutions to important Roosevelt Island community issues.