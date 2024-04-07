A Solar Eclipse Will Be Visible Over NYC Tomorrow Afternoon - You're Invited To Roosevelt Island FDR Four Freedoms Park To Watch The Eclipse, Make Sure To Do It Safely And Protect Your Eyes With Solar Viewing Glasses
History will be made Monday, April 8, as a solar eclipse will dazzle us from the skies. Enjoy this event — safely. pic.twitter.com/DmC8BztVNN— Mayor Eric Adams (@NYCMayor) April 4, 2024
According to NYC 311
A solar eclipse will be visible over New York State on Monday, April 8th, 2024.
Various parts of New York State will see a total solar eclipse between 3:15 PM and 3:30 PM. New York City will see a partial solar eclipse at 3:25 PM....
... When watching a total or partial solar eclipse, make sure to protect your eyes by using ISO-certified solar viewing glasses (“eclipse glasses”) or a safe handheld solar viewer at all times.
Do not use eclipse glasses if they are more than three years old, if the lenses are scratched, punctured, torn, or if the lenses are wrinkled....
... In New York City, free eclipse glasses are being distributed every day between 6:30 AM and 9:30 PM at:
Moynihan Train Hall – MTA Long Island Rail Road Ticket Windows 421 8th Avenue New York, NY 10001
Only 2 pairs of eclipse glasses will be provided per person, while supplies last.
In addition, all public libraries throughout New York City are giving away free eclipse glasses on a first-come, first-served basis....
Last Friday, the NYPL Roosevelt Island branch ran out after they gave away over 1 thousand eclipse glasses. They asked for a resupply but do not know if they will receive any additional eclipse glasses by Monday.
You're invited to the Roosevelt Island FDR Four Freedoms Park to watch the eclipse.
Roosevelt Island residents
last experienced
a solar eclipse
Here's more on tomorrow's solar eclipse.
Make sure you watch the eclipse safely.
0 comments :
Post a Comment