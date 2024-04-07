A Solar Eclipse Will Be Visible Over NYC Tomorrow Afternoon - You're Invited To Roosevelt Island FDR Four Freedoms Park To Watch The Eclipse, Make Sure To Do It Safely And Protect Your Eyes With Solar Viewing Glasses

History will be made Monday, April 8, as a solar eclipse will dazzle us from the skies. Enjoy this event — safely. pic.twitter.com/DmC8BztVNN

According to NYC 311

Various parts of New York State will see a total solar eclipse between 3:15 PM and 3:30 PM. New York City will see a partial solar eclipse at 3:25 PM....

... When watching a total or partial solar eclipse, make sure to protect your eyes by using ISO-certified solar viewing glasses (“eclipse glasses”) or a safe handheld solar viewer at all times.

Do not use eclipse glasses if they are more than three years old, if the lenses are scratched, punctured, torn, or if the lenses are wrinkled....

... In New York City, free eclipse glasses are being distributed every day between 6:30 AM and 9:30 PM at:

Moynihan Train Hall – MTA Long Island Rail Road Ticket Windows 421 8th Avenue New York, NY 10001

Only 2 pairs of eclipse glasses will be provided per person, while supplies last.

In addition, all public libraries throughout New York City are giving away free eclipse glasses on a first-come, first-served basis....