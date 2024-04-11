April 6 Assault At Roosevelt Island F Train Subway Station Platform And April 8 Assault At Motorgate Garage

The Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC) Public Safety Department (PSD) Daily Blotter reports 2 assaults taking place on Roosevelt Island this past week.

04/06/24 – 1913 – 400 Main Street – Assault – PSD, EMS, and NYPD responded – Report filed/ Transported to hospital.

– 688 Main Street – Assault – PSD, EMS and NYPD responded – Report file 04/08/24 – 0451 – 688 Main Street – Assault – PSD, EMS and NYPD responded – Report file

According to a NYPD spokesperson:

There is a report on file for a robbery, within the confines of the Transit District 20/114 Precinct. A 54 year-old female reported to police that on Saturday, April 6, 2024 at approximately 1900 hours, while on the northbound platform waiting for a train at the Roosevelt Island train station she observed two females that she had a prior dispute with. A verbal dispute ensued which became physical. The complainant was punched and kicked multiple times in the face ... She suffered bleeding and a broken nose. They also removed $20 and her wig. Both individuals fled the location in an unknown direction. There are no arrests and the investigation is ongoing.

Regarding the April 8 Motorgate assault incident,

RIOC Communications Director Bryant Daniels reports: