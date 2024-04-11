April 6 Assault At Roosevelt Island F Train Subway Station Platform And April 8 Assault At Motorgate Garage
The Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC) Public Safety Department (PSD) Daily Blotter reports 2 assaults taking place on Roosevelt Island this past week.
04/06/24 – 1913 – 400 Main Street – Assault – PSD, EMS, and NYPD responded – Report filed/ Transported to hospital.
04/08/24 – 0451 – 688 Main Street – Assault – PSD, EMS and NYPD responded – Report file
There is a report on file for a robbery, within the confines of the Transit District 20/114 Precinct. A 54 year-old female reported to police that on Saturday, April 6, 2024 at approximately 1900 hours, while on the northbound platform waiting for a train at the Roosevelt Island train station she observed two females that she had a prior dispute with. A verbal dispute ensued which became physical. The complainant was punched and kicked multiple times in the face ... She suffered bleeding and a broken nose. They also removed $20 and her wig. Both individuals fled the location in an unknown direction. There are no arrests and the investigation is ongoing.
At approximately 4:51AM PSD responded to a call of a reported assault at 688 Main Street. Upon arriving at the scene, they spoke with a victim who stated he had been assaulted by an adult male. The victim sustained minor injuries and was examined by EMS. PSD officers took down a description of the assailant, located and detained the individual also at 688 Main Street. NYPD also responded and placed the individual under arrest. There was no weapon involved in the incident and both individuals were non-residents.
Mr Daniels added that he believes the victim was a homeless individual.
The Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC) Public Safety Department (PSD) hosted a March 12 community engagement meeting at the Good Shepherd Community Center.
RIOC PSD Chief Kevin Brown, Deputy Chief Anthony Amoroso, Deputy General Counsel/Interim Leadership Team member Gerrald Ellis, Communications Director Bryant Daniels and about a dozen Roosevelt Island residents attended the almost hour long meeting.
Among the issues discussed were:
- Overall low level of crime on Roosevelt Island but there are incidents of domestic violence and mental health issues,
- Issuance of parking summons and towing,
- Crowd control during Cherry Blossom Season and on the Roosevelt Island Tram,
- Shoplifting at Duane Reade,
- Missing packages at Roosevelt Landings
- Keeping communications open between PSD and the community,
- Lack of bathrooms,
- and more.
Here's full video of the March 12 Roosevelt Island Public Safety Community Engagement Meeting.
