You're Invited To A Roosevelt Island Evening Of Folk Music And Poetry At RIVAA Gallery Sunday April 14 - Elegant Verses And Soul Stirring Melodies
RIVAA Gallery:
On Sunday, April 14, 2024 at 5:30 PM, folk music and poetry blend together to offer you an enchanting evening of entertainment. Join us at RIVAA Gallery located at 527 Main Street, NY, NY 10044.
Entry is free, and please consider making a donation to support the performing artists and RIVAA's continued events. Thank you from all of us at the Roosevelt Island Visual Art Association.
