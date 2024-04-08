Scenes From Today's Solar Eclipse From Roosevelt Island - Afternoon Sky Did Not Go Black But Watching The Orange Glow Of Sun As It Was Blocked By The Moon Passing By Was Very Impressive

Did you watch the partial solar eclipse today from Roosevelt Island?

Plenty of people watched from Roosevelt Island at the Cornell Tech campus hills, FDR Four Freedoms Park and the Rivercross lawn.

Weird Roosevelt Island watched from the FDR Park.

I watched from Cornell Tech campus hill. The afternoon sky did not get very dark but viewing the orange glow of the sun as it was blocked by the moon passing by with the Eclipse Glasses was impressive.

According to Roosevelt Islander Instagram post comments:

Awesome and once in a lifetime experience! The next total eclipse in NY is in 55 years on May 1, 2079, the eclipse will start at sunrise and reach totality at 6:07 a.m. for 59 seconds.

Best entertainment where people were being very kind to everyone all around - I call it an amazing event!!!

On Roosevelt Island too https://t.co/7iPZDC376Y — Roosevelt Islander (@Rooseveltisland) April 8, 2024

Here's a live stream of today's solar eclipse from FDR Four Freedoms Park,

in NY State

and more.