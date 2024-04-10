Get Your Tickets Now For The Adventures Of Robin Hood Presented By The Roosevelt Island Main Street Theatre & Dance Alliance Children's Theatre Friday April 12 Thru Sunday April 14
The Roosevelt Island Main Street Theatre & Dance Alliance (MST&DA) Children's Theatre program presents the Adventures Of Robin Hood this weekend, Friday April 12 - Sunday April 14.MST&DA Executive Director Kristi Towey reports:
Join the MSTDA Children’s Theatre group as they take you deep into the depths of Sherwood Forest in ye jollie olde England and see Robin Hood and his Merry Crew rescue Maid Marion from the clutches of the evil Sheriff of Nottingham and his hapless band of castle guards.
Photo Credit Irina Hage/Irina Island ImagesThese two adventures were especially written by the award winning writer David Neilson originally for a summer theater camp in Sleepy Hollow, NY, but are now making their MSTDA debut and being performed for the first time back to back as one entire production.Created in the slapstick tradition of English Pantomime and combining comedy farce and larger than life characters, this is Monty Pythonesque tribute to all that is silly about those crazy Brits and their strange customs - as well as throwing in a few ‘modern’ references that only the older members of the audience will understand.
Photo Credit Irina Hage/Irina Island ImagesAfter all, as Bryan Adams said, everything we do - we do it for you...
Photo Credit Irina Hage/Irina Island Images
A real theatre treat for the whole family!
Production Theatres and other activities.
0 comments :
Post a Comment