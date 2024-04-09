You're Invited To Screening Of Award Winning Fire Through Dry Grass Documentary About Roosevelt Island Coler Nursing Home Residents During Covid Pandemic Followed By Conversation With The Film Team And NYC Public Advocate Jumaane Williams On NYC Long Term Care Facilities Staffing Crisis - Thursday Evening April 11 At Cornell Tech Tata Innovation Center
Fire Through Dry Grass is a documentary film about the experience of residents and workers at the NYC Health & Hospitals Corp Coler nursing facility on Roosevelt Island during the Covid pandemic.
Coler residents and Open Doors Reality Poets teamed with documentary filmmaker Alexis Neophytides to show what it was like at the Coler nursing home during the early days of the Coronavirus pandemic.
Fire Through Dry Grass makes its national broadcast premier 10 PM Monday October 30 on the award winning PBS television series POV.
You're invited to a free screening of Fire Through Dry Grass Thursday April 11 at the Tata Innovation Center on the Roosevelt Island Cornell Tech campus (11 East Loop Road).Fire Through Dry Grass Team:
Please join us on Thursday, April 11th for the powerful film screening of Fire Through Dry Grass during National Poetry Month with the Public Advocate Jumaane D. Williams. RSVP here now to reserve your FREE ticket and seat before they sell out! We are bringing together community members, stakeholders, and policy advocates to view the film and discuss the staffing crisis in NYC long-term care facilities. The event will consist of a film screening and discussion with the film team, the Office of the NYC Public Advocate, and the protagonists of the film, the Reality Poets. Together we will dive into the themes of the film - disability, immigrant, worker, and housing justice, as well as health equity - and explore solutions for a healthcare system that protects, respects and cares for all those living and working in long-term care, especially Black and brown folks.
Fire Through Dry Grass // Trailer from The Big Chair on Vimeo.and meet its team of documentary filmmakers.
