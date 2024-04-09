You're Invited To Screening Of Award Winning Fire Through Dry Grass Documentary About Roosevelt Island Coler Nursing Home Residents During Covid Pandemic Followed By Conversation With The Film Team And NYC Public Advocate Jumaane Williams On NYC Long Term Care Facilities Staffing Crisis - Thursday Evening April 11 At Cornell Tech Tata Innovation Center

As reported October 29,2023:

Fire Through Dry Grass is a documentary film about the experience of residents and workers at the NYC Health & Hospitals Corp Coler nursing facility on Roosevelt Island during the Covid pandemic.

Coler residents and Open Doors Reality Poets teamed with documentary filmmaker Alexis Neophytides to show what it was like at the Coler nursing home during the early days of the Coronavirus pandemic.

Fire Through Dry Grass makes its national broadcast premier 10 PM Monday October 30 on the award winning PBS television series POV. The film can also be viewed https://www.pbs.org/pov/films/firethroughdrygrass/online at this link....