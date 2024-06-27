Blast From The Past, Actors Recall The 2012 White Collar TV Show Episode Starring Matt Bomer Leaping From One Tram Cabin To The Other Over East River And More Scenes From Roosevelt Island
Actor Matt Bomer starred as Neil Caffrey in the USA Network TV program White Collar from 2009-14. The Matt Bomer United fan club Twitter(X) page yesterday shares the actors reminiscing about the 2012 White Collar episode filmed inside the Roosevelt Island Tram cabin, at the Tram Station, on a gorgeous Riverwalk Landings apartment outdoor patio and various other Roosevelt Island locations.
It's #WhiteCollarWednesday again and time for some more of the season three finale commentary. Neal is on his way to Roosevelt Island and needs some help from Peter. #MattBomer #TimDeKay #WillieGarson #JeffEastin pic.twitter.com/XD3FnxrGFl— Matt Bomer United (@MattBomerUnited) June 26, 2024
In our second clip from the #WhiteCollar season three finale commentary, we meet Ellen for the first time. #MattBomer pic.twitter.com/KbQtgFxIIo— Matt Bomer United (@MattBomerUnited) June 26, 2024
Here are scenes from the White Collar episode filmed on Roosevelt Island including Matt Bomer leaping
|Image From You Tube Video
from one Tram Cabin to the other.
... During Roosevelt Island filming, star Matt Bomer practiced leaping over Roosevelt Island Historical Society (RIHS) Visitors Center bench and kiosk railing,
Image From Judy Berdyposed for a picture with RIHS President Judy Berdy
Image of RIHS President Judy Berdy with White Collar's Matt Bomerand enjoyed a Roosevelt Island ice cream with co-star Tim DeKay.
Image From Jonathan Kalkin via Instagram
