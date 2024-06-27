Thursday, June 27, 2024

Blast From The Past, Actors Recall The 2012 White Collar TV Show Episode Starring Matt Bomer Leaping From One Tram Cabin To The Other Over East River And More Scenes From Roosevelt Island

Actor Matt Bomer starred as Neil Caffrey in the USA Network TV program White Collar from 2009-14. The Matt Bomer United fan club Twitter(X) page yesterday shares the actors reminiscing about the 2012 White Collar episode filmed inside the Roosevelt Island Tram cabin, at the Tram Station, on a gorgeous Riverwalk Landings apartment outdoor patio and various other Roosevelt Island locations.

Here are scenes from the White Collar episode filmed on Roosevelt Island including Matt Bomer leaping

Image From You Tube Video

from one Tram Cabin to the other.

As reported in 2012:

... During Roosevelt Island filming, star Matt Bomer practiced leaping over Roosevelt Island Historical Society (RIHS) Visitors Center bench and kiosk railing,

Image From Judy Berdy
posed for a picture with RIHS President Judy Berdy

Image of RIHS President Judy Berdy with White Collar's Matt Bomer 
and enjoyed a Roosevelt Island ice cream with co-star Tim DeKay.

Image From Jonathan Kalkin via Instagram

You can now watch episodes of White Collar on Netflix.

By ROOSEVELT ISLANDER at 8:03:00 PM

Labels: ,

0 comments :

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments ( Atom )