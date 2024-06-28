Roosevelt Island RIVAA Gallery Double Header Saturday June 29 - Echoes Of The Sun King Baroque Chamber Music At 3 PM And Opening Reception For The Road Ahead Exhibition Celebrating Works Of Gen-Z Artists At 6 PM

The Roosevelt Island RIVAA Gallery

invites you to a double header of art and music Saturday June 29. According to RIVAA Gallery:

ECHOES OF THE SUN KING | Baroque Chamber Music TOMORROW: Saturday, June 29 at 3:00PM

From the grandeur of Versailles to the intimate chambers of Köthen, experience how Louis XIV's patronage projected French culture across Europe, shaping the musical landscape for generations to come. Join us for an afternoon of Baroque splendor as we uncover the enduring legacy of the Ancien Régime through the music of François Couperin, Jacques-Martin Hotteterre, J.S. Bach, and others.

David Ross, baroque flute

Arnie Tanimoto, viola da gamba Tami Morse, harpsichord

Entry to this event is complimentary. There is a recommended donation of $25 for adults and $10 for students and seniors. Your donations support both our programs and the musicians.



THE ROAD AHEAD | Opening Reception TOMORROW: Saturday, June 29 at 6:00PM

The Road Ahead is an exhilarating group exhibition, celebrating the best works of Gen-Z artists. RIVAA has invited young creators to submit their most compelling pieces, offering a platform for their raw thoughts and feelings. Curated by Elena Jordan, Amazia Thompson, and Tiko El Outa, the exhibition showcases a vibrant collage of diverse works selected by an international panel of jurors. Join us at RIVAA Gallery to experience the bold and innovative visions of tomorrow's artists firsthand!

The exhibition runs from June 27 - July 14, 2024 at RIVAA Gallery, 527 Main Street, Roosevelt Island 10044. All are welcome, and entry is free.

