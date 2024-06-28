Roosevelt Island Celebrates And Thanks Wengerd Family For 35 Years Of The Saturday Farmers Market Bringing Fresh, Local, Homegrown Fruits And Vegetables Every Week To The Community

The 35th anniversary of the Wengerd Family Roosevelt Island Saturday Farmers Market was honored last week with a high flying banner by the Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC)

and a celebratory cake

at their Good Shepherd Plaza home last week.

Israel Wengerd, who first started working at the Roosevelt Island Farmers Market as a youngster, and now runs the market said:

It's been 35 years of serving Roosevelt Island with fresh local homegrown fruits and vegetables. The Roosevelt Island community is the best in New York City. I would like to say Thank You So Much to the Roosevelt Island residents who put on the celebration last week. Thank you, especially to Judy Berdy for coordinating the event.

The June 27, 2024 Manhattan Community Board 8 meeting approved a resolution brought by Roosevelt Island committee chair Paul Krikler honoring the Wengerd Family Farmers Market service to the Roosevelt Island community stating in part:

... WHEREAS; The Wengerd Farmers Market has provided an invaluable addition to life on Roosevelt Island over decades; and WHEREAS; The Wengerd Farmers Market crew always leaves the market site spotless at the end of the day; THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED, that Community Board 8 Manhattan relishes the opportunity to thank Israel Wengerd, his family, the cashiers and all the other staff for all the years of dedicated service to this community.

Here's the full CB8 resolution.

See you tomorrow at the Roosevelt Island Farmers Market.