Roosevelt Island Youth Center Marks End Of School Year Program With Summer Send Off Showcase Featuring Music & Dance Routines, Art Gallery And Science Fair - Sign Up Now For Summer Program Beginning July 8

“It’s Tricky” capturing all YC participants on camera😊. Thank you for joining us for a fantastic YC Summer Send-Off Showcase!! pic.twitter.com/2YCD8CVzuo

Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC) Communications Director Bryant Daniels reports:

To mark the end of the Youth Center's school year program, the center held a grand finale Summer Send-Off Showcase on Tuesday, June 25th. A performative arts experience, the event showcased the youth center participants' creativity and featured music, dance routines, an art gallery, and even included a science fair. The Youth Center begins its summer program July 8th which runs through August 23rd.

You can find more information about the RIOC Youth Center Summer Program here.