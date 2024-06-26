Roosevelt Island Youth Center Marks End Of School Year Program With Summer Send Off Showcase Featuring Music & Dance Routines, Art Gallery And Science Fair - Sign Up Now For Summer Program Beginning July 8
“It’s Tricky” capturing all YC participants on camera😊. Thank you for joining us for a fantastic YC Summer Send-Off Showcase!! pic.twitter.com/2YCD8CVzuo— Roosevelt Island Operating Corporation (@RIOCny) June 26, 2024
Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC) Communications Director Bryant Daniels reports:
To mark the end of the Youth Center's school year program, the center held a grand finale Summer Send-Off Showcase on Tuesday, June 25th. A performative arts experience, the event showcased the youth center participants' creativity and featured music, dance routines, an art gallery, and even included a science fair. The Youth Center begins its summer program July 8th which runs through August 23rd.
You can find more information about the RIOC Youth Center Summer Program here.
Here are more scenes from the Roosevelt Island Youth Center Summer Send Off Showcase.
