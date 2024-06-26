Wednesday, June 26, 2024

Rosie The Turkey Taking A Roosevelt Island Stroll This Afternoon Mingling With Residents, Checking Out The Riverwalk Food Cart, Subway Station And Red Bus Stop

The NY Post reported on Rosie the Roosevelt Island Turkey too.

More on Rosie the Turkey at this prior post.

