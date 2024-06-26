Rosie The Turkey Taking A Roosevelt Island Stroll This Afternoon Mingling With Residents, Checking Out The Riverwalk Food Cart, Subway Station And Red Bus Stop

The NY Post reported on Rosie the Roosevelt Island Turkey too.

Our @nypost story on Astoria/Rosie here! It was so fun chilling with this beautiful creature. I hope and pray she stays safe! Despite the troubling news, I was uplifted to see many Roosevelt Islanders so protective of the turkey. I hope it stays that way!https://t.co/iwvS9GF26X — Dorian Geiger (@dgeigs) June 18, 2024

If anyone witnesses Rosie/Astoria being mistreated, call 911. A beat patrol officer I spoke to urged citizens to report any wildlife abuse. Throwing rocks, for ex., is considered animal cruelty, per NY state laws. It will take a village to ensure Rosie/Astoria’s continued safety. — Dorian Geiger (@dgeigs) June 18, 2024

More on Rosie the Turkey at this prior post.