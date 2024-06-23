Check Out The Roosevelt Island Café At Cornell Tech June 24 Weekly Menu For Breakfast, Lunch, Salad Bar, Coffee, Smoothies, Wifi For Your Laptop & Much More - How Are We Doing? Send Your Feedback By Email Too
Check out the June 24 weekly menu at the Roosevelt Island Cornell Tech Café.
We want to hear from you. Feel free to email us with any questions or concerns. Thank you for taking the time to let us know how we are doing. Any feedback can be emailed to thecafe-fbservices@tech.cornell.edu
The Cornell Tech Café is a great spot on Roosevelt Island
for breakfast, Daily Hot Lunch Meals,
beer, wine,
Sushi Thursday
and more.
Bring your laptop if you wish. The Cafe has very good wi-fi connection
and very relaxing outdoor patios.
The Cafe is open Monday (except Memorial Day) thru Friday 8am to 7 pm. Saturday and Sundays 11am to 5pm.
More info at the Cornell Tech Café website and Instagram Page.
See you soon at the Cornell Tech Café
