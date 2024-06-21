Friday, June 21, 2024

Former Manhattan Borough President And NYC Comptroller Scott Stringer Visits Roosevelt Island Last Night For A House Party Exploring 2025 Run For NYC Mayor - "Great To Be Back On The Island" He Says

Former Manhattan Borough President and NYC Comptroller Scott Stringer is exploring a run for NYC Mayor in 2025. Mr Stringer attended a fundraising gathering last night on Roosevelt Island. I spotted him as he was walking past NISI restaurant and had a brief interview.

CBS New York talks with Mr Stringer about why he wants another shot at being NYC Mayor.

