Juneteenth Means Freedom For Everyone Not Just Black People Says Grandmother Of The Federal Holiday And Civil Rights Activist Opal Lee - Roosevelt Island Celebrated Juneteenth With Storytelling, Music And Dance Last Saturday At Good Shepherd Plaza

One of the most important laws of my presidency was making Juneteenth the first new federal holiday since Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day.



Ms. Opal Lee is the grandmother of the movement that helped make it possible.



She made it her mission to make history, not erase it. pic.twitter.com/w4hembcaY5 — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) June 19, 2024

According to this White House Proclamation:

On June 19, 1865, freedom finally came for the 250,000 enslaved people of Texas. That day, which would become known as Juneteenth, the Army arrived to enforce what had already been the law of the land for two and a half years — the Emancipation Proclamation. Today, we recognize that Juneteenth not only marks the end of America’s original sin of slavery but also the beginning of the work at the heart and soul of our Nation: making the promise of America real for every American....

The Smithsonian National Museum Of African American History & Culture reports on the significance of Juneteenth:

... In 2021, Juneteenth was established as a federal holiday, opening it to symbolic and global interpretation and providing a better understanding of the evolution of our nation and its people. Juneteenth celebrations then, like now, recognize the ongoing fight for human rights and equality and are commemorated through family cookouts, faith services, musical performances and storytelling. Today, Juneteenth celebrates African American resilience and achievement while aiding in the preservation of those historical narratives that promoted racial and personal advancement since Freedom Day....

The Roosevelt Island Disabled Association (RIDA) and Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC) organized a Roosevelt Island Juneteenth Celebration last Saturday June 15 at Good Shepherd Plaza with storytelling,

Image Provided By RIDA's Wendy Hersh

refreshments, music and dance performances

Image Provided By RIDA's Wendy Hersh

Happy Juneteenth, New York City!



This holiday was hard-won by the fortitude and hope of our ancestors. Every day, we're building a stronger, fairer city to continue their legacy. pic.twitter.com/AVQPnvqpxi — Mayor Eric Adams (@NYCMayor) June 19, 2024

Learn more about the Juneteenth holiday

at the Smithsonian National Museum Of African American History & Culture website.