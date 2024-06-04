4th Annual Roosevelt Island Film Festival Screenings June 27 To June 30 - Showing Documentary Film "Isle Wilde" Featuring Roosevelt Island Resident And Wildlife Rehabilitator Rossana Ceruzzi

The Fourth Annual Roosevelt Island Film Festival screenings are taking place June 27 - 30 at the Main Street Theatre & Dance Alliance (548 Main Street).

According to the Roosevelt Island Film Festival:

Roosevelt Island Film Festival is dedicated to the discovery of American and International filmmakers from around the world. The festival seeks to discover, support, and inspire quality independent feature films and short films, showcasing exceptional work to audiences and highlighting the categories of Female Filmmaker, NYC Filmmaker, Comedy, and International Filmmaker.

Among the films being shown at the Roosevelt Island Film Festival is Isle Wilde, a documentary short featuring Roosevelt Island resident and Wildlife Freedom Foundation founder Rossana Ceruzzi.

The filmmaker Daniel Schloss reports on Instagram:

Excited to premier “Isle Wild,” a short documentary I made with @amootlevin - It follows animal rehabilitator Rossana Ceruzzi, founder of @wfffoundation , as she fights to save one of the last remaining wild areas in NYC.

Here's the Isle Wilde trailer.

According to Ms Ceruzzi:

Isle Wilde is premiering Sunday June 30 at 4:30 pm at Main Street Theatre, closing night of the Film Festival. There will be a closing party at Grannie Annie's Bar & Kitchen at 6:30 PM.

Tickets are available on the RI Film Festival website - Isle Wide is part of Block 13.

Here's more info on the Roosevelt Island Film Festival and Ms Ceruzzi rescuing an injured hawk on Main Street in 2021.