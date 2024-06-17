It's High, It's Far & It's Gone, First Inning Home Run At The 2024 Annual Roosevelt Island Baseball Little League Coaches Game Last Saturday At Capobianco Field - It's Nice To Know We Can Still Play A Little Bit Of Baseball Says Shortstop And League Commissioner Arya Shirazi
The Roosevelt Island Baseball Little League (RIBLL) played their annual Coaches game last Saturday, June 15 at Capobianco Field.
According to RIBLL Commissioner and Coaches Game shortstop Arya Shirazi:
We had our coach's game which is always a highlight. We play it between the Minors Championship and the Majors Championship. We had a great turnout, I think it was 13 on each side so about 26 coaches on a beautiful day. I was the captain of Team Revolution and I think that we acquitted ourselves well.The game ended in a 7-7 tie. Everybody played well. It was a spirited game. The number one goal is no injuries and we accomplished that so it's a successful game. It's just fun to be able to get out on the field and kind of show our players that we can't only tell them what they should be doing, occasionally we can show them how to do it as well.It's nice to be able to go out there and know that you can still play a little bit of baseball. Great fun and a great way to kind of wind down the season....
Watch a little bit of the RIBLL Coaches Game including a towering opposite field home run and a pretty good slide into home. But without instant replay, we don't know if the Coach Bart touched second on his way around the bases.
Here's the final out, good sportsmanship team handshakes
and post game interview with Commissioner Arya Shirazi.
The RIBLL All Girls Game is 2 pm Saturday June 22 at Capobianco Field.
As reported earlier this month, the RIBLL received a $5 Thousand grant from SNY (the television home of the NY Mets) for being an outstanding NYC baseball league.
The 2025 season starts up next spring.
