It's High, It's Far & It's Gone, First Inning Home Run At The 2024 Annual Roosevelt Island Baseball Little League Coaches Game Last Saturday At Capobianco Field - It's Nice To Know We Can Still Play A Little Bit Of Baseball Says Shortstop And League Commissioner Arya Shirazi

The Roosevelt Island Baseball Little League (RIBLL) played their annual Coaches game last Saturday, June 15 at Capobianco Field.

According to RIBLL Commissioner and Coaches Game shortstop Arya Shirazi:





The game ended in a 7-7 tie. Everybody played well. It was a spirited game. The number one goal is no injuries and we accomplished that so it's a successful game. It's just fun to be able to get out on the field and kind of show our players that we can't only tell them what they should be doing, occasionally we can show them how to do it as well.





It's nice to be able to go out there and know that you can still play a little bit of baseball. Great fun and a great way to kind of wind down the season....