Watch Video Of The Fire Is Still Burning, An Evening Of Songs And Stories By Roosevelt Island Resident Matt Katz At Main Street Theatre & Dance Alliance To Benefit Their Scholarship Fund - MST&DA Teen Theatre Performing Hello Dolly June 14-16
Last Friday May 31, Roosevelt Island resident Matt Katz performed An Evening Of Songs and Stories
at the Main Street Theatre & Dance Alliance Howe Theatre (MST&DA)MST&DA scholarship fund. (Video courtesy of Roosevelt Island photographer Nicholas Guan).
According to MST&DA:
The Main Street Theatre & Dance Alliance has offered music, theatre and dance training along with performance opportunities for all ages for over 35 years in the Roosevelt Island community. Our Mission - MSTDA nourishes creativity by providing high quality music, theatrical and dance training as well as performing opportunities to everyone in our diverse community. We offer every person, child or adult, the opportunity to participate in the arts without discrimination due to race, color, national origin, sex including gender and orientation, cultural background, socio-economic status, age, ability, or disability. With a robust scholarship program no one is turned away for financial reasons.
An Evening Of Songs With Matt Katz raised $480 for the MST&DA scholarship fund.
Nice job Matt.
Here's more info on MST&DA upcoming shows, classes and more including the Teen Theatre's performance of
