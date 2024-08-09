Gallery RIVAA & RIOC Call For Artists To Submit Design Sketches For Selection To Paint Your Mural At 19th Annual Roosevelt Island Fall For Arts Festival - Apply By Sunday August 25

The 19th Annual Roosevelt Island Fall For Arts Festival will take place September 14, 2024.

RIVAA Gallery and the Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC) today announced a Call For Artists to participate in the 2024 Roosevelt Island Fall For Arts Festival

2024 Fall for Arts Festival

The Fall for Arts Festival is almost here! Each year, as summer shifts to autumn, artists and creative individuals meet outdoors on Roosevelt Island to participate in an exhilarating day of painting. The resulting eclectic collection of original murals that dot the lawn offers imaginative and wonderful artwork to be discovered and enjoyed by residents and passersby alike. After several weeks outdoors, the murals will come down, and selected works are taken to the Island’s Motorgate Gallery for continued display.

Mark your calendar Saturday, September 14th from 10 AM to 5 PM, the 19th annual Fall for Arts Festival on Roosevelt Island’s Meditation Lawn, featuring live mural painting, food vendors and more!

The rain date is Sunday, September 15th.

Call For Artists

Call For Artists RIOC & RIVAA are seeking artists to paint a mural during the Fall for Arts Festival. The murals are on a panel in landscape format that are 6 feet high and 8 feet wide. The mural should depict one of two themes:

Hidden Places

Waves of Change

If you would like to participate, apply by Sunday, August 25th.

APPLY HERE

You will be asked to provide the following:

Your name and contact information Your theme selection: “Hidden Places” OR “Waves of Change” A sketch of your design with a ratio of 6x8, JPEG files preferred. The sketch should be finished-looking and in color if the panel will be painted in color. Brief descriptions of your design’s concept and technical method Materials you will use, including choice of acrylic paint or spray paint. If using spray paint, indicate what colors and whether a full or half can is needed for each; there is a maximum number of colors provided.

Important things to note:

Only one application is allowed per person.

An individual or groups of individuals may apply for a mural panel.

Applying does not guarantee selection for participation.

Mural panels cannot include three-dimensional elements. If you plan to glue or attach anything to the surface it must be flat, and you must request permission and explain how you plan to do it when you submit your design.

A protective layer will be added to the mural afterwards.

Participating in the festival is free. The following supplies are provided:

A primed mural board and tarp underneath. An acrylic paint set of 6 core colors OR spray paint Brushes, water containers (there is a community water source), and mixing trays

Email submissions@rivaagallery.org with any questions.

We welcome your participation and creativity. Good luck!