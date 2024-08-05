If You Could Compete In Any Olympic Sport, What Would You Choose? RIOC Staff Share Their Picks of Diving, Break Dancing, Water Polo, Long Distance Running, BMX Freestlyle, Throwing The Stick (Javelin), Hurdles, Long Jump, Basketball & More
The Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC) social media folks asked RIOC staff:
Here's what they said.
Very nicely done. Good job.
What Olympic sport would you choose to compete in?
RIOC hosted a community outdoor viewing party at the Riverwalk Commons for the 2012 and 2016 Olympics Opening Ceremony.
Maybe another outdoor viewing party for the 2028 Olympics opening ceremony?
