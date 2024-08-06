Roosevelt Landings Owner Renews Petition Seeking Approval From NY State Public Service Commission To Submeter Electricity In Buildings 1000 Rental Apartments - Residents Say Don't Submeter Until Landlord Fixes Broken Heating And Insulation System

Previous Roosevelt Landings owners have sought approval of electricity sub-metering going back as far as 2008 and 2011, each time meeting strong opposition from building residents and local elected officials.

Several weeks ago, Roosevelt Landings managing agent C+C Management hosted an information session for building residents about their proposed renewed electricity sub-metering plan. I asked Roosevelt Landings Residents Association President Joyce Short and Vice President Romano Reid:

Do either of you wish to send a comment to be included in the article?

Ms Short and Mr Reid replied:

Our building has changed hands since 2014 when the Public Service Commission stayed our previous landlord's attempt to submeter. But little has changed to cure the critical issues raised by the stay. The new owners, L&M, and their Managing Agent C&C, seem to take our residents for fools. They held an "education" meeting in which they told residents they could change their light bulbs to LEDs and watch less TV, as if that would offset the absurd bills they'll receive to keep their families warm through the cold winter months. The landlord claims to have removed the burden of heat from our residents' shoulders, but residents know this claim is simply "lipstick on a pig."

Because our building is poorly insulated and has a porous skin that fails to retain heat, residents turn to plug-in space heaters that they will be charged for. In the summer, our building is equally poor at retaining air conditioning. Our a/c units are plug-ins and have to work overtime because of the insulation defects. Residents will be charged the entire expense for running their air conditioners.

Our residents have repeatedly experienced the dire consequences of their aging heaters that ignited fires in several homes. And because the last landlord failed to replace the summer/winter switches that enabled our air conditioners to run on a separate circuit, a/c fires have also become a common occurrence.

The landlord knows that the building's heating and insulation system is deficient. That's why they're investing millions of dollars into their current repair project. Their efforts are projected to take two years or more, but December of this year is their target date for submetering. Until they repair the building's problems, they'd like residents to bury their heads in the sand and pretend they're just trying to "green" our building. Our residents know that the only green in their submetering plan, however, is the financial, plug-in burden the landlord will dump on their shoulders.

Particularly for the building's subsidized, elderly, and disabled residents who will be charged for necessary medical devices, plug-ins as "added rent" could lead to their eviction. Protecting the homes of our vulnerable residents is a priority.

You can watch the insulation work taking place on the east promenade behind building 510. You can learn more about the building's submetering problems by linking to our webpage. And if you are a building resident, please sign the petition to stay submetering and write your comment to the PSC. You'll find the information you'll need on our webpage.

We're not saying don't submeter. We're saying don't submeter until you fix the problems with the building.