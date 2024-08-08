Thursday, August 8, 2024

RIRA President Compliments Roosevelt Island Public Safety Department On Great National Night Out Community Event Last Tuesday - You're Invited To RIRA Emergency Committee Weekly Thursday Preparedness Webinars For Adults, Kids & Pets

Roosevelt Island Residents Association (RIRA) President Frank Farance share message he sent today to Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC) Public Safety Department Chief Kevin Brown complimenting RIOC

Image From RIOC
for the August 6 National Night Out

Image of Mr Farance At National Night Out From RIOC

According to Mr. Farance:

RIOC Great National Night Out event!

Chief Brown-

Excellent event, thanks to you, your staff, and RIOC staff. While you can't stop the rain, you adjusted the event to be indoors - this worked out well as the kids had fun, balloons and face-painting, hot dogs, and ice cream. Not to mention, the PSD table had lots of nice swag, including the reflective snap bands - gone quickly!

I'd like to point out a couple things that really distinguishes these Roosevelt Island events (Roosevelt Island Day, National Night Out, Tree Lighting, etc.) is that they reflect and support our mixed-income community. And who hires an ice cream truck? I tell people off-Island about our events and their reaction is "You mean you walk up and get a FREE ice cream cone ... with sprinkles?" Yup, vanilla, chocolate, or both. I think it's these smaller ideas - the free food, popcorn, balloons, ... everything - that conveys a kind of "we all care about each other" vibe and that makes it a life memory.

Again, great job everyone!

RIOC adds:

Dear Roosevelt Island Community,

RIRA Community Emergency Committee Chair Frank Farance is presenting several emergency preparedness webinars this August, starting tonight, August 8 from 8-9PM, with a KIDS/YOUTH presentation. He'll be discussing evacuations and sheltering in place - and what that means for you and your family. This is a whole family event, children and youth are encouraged to ask questions!

Zoom info: https://tinyurl.com/RIRACEC2023

When: Thursdays 8-9PM

Zoom Meeting ID: 912 3049 8521

Passcode: 591680

Dial in: +1 929 205 6099

UPCOMING PRESENTATIONS:

  • Thu Aug 08: Hurricanes – Evacuations and Sheltering In Place (includes kids/youth presentation)
  • Thu Aug 15: Reducing Mobility Hazards (Access-Functional Needs)
  • Thu Aug 22: Atlantic Hurricanes: Mid-Summer Status
  • Thu Aug 29: Pet Preparedness, Boarding, and Evacuation

