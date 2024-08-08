RIRA President Compliments Roosevelt Island Public Safety Department On Great National Night Out Community Event Last Tuesday - You're Invited To RIRA Emergency Committee Weekly Thursday Preparedness Webinars For Adults, Kids & Pets
Roosevelt Island Residents Association (RIRA) President Frank Farance share message he sent today to Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC) Public Safety Department Chief Kevin Brown complimenting RIOC
|Image From RIOC
|Image of Mr Farance At National Night Out From RIOC
According to Mr. Farance:
RIOC Great National Night Out event!
Chief Brown-
Excellent event, thanks to you, your staff, and RIOC staff. While you can't stop the rain, you adjusted the event to be indoors - this worked out well as the kids had fun, balloons and face-painting, hot dogs, and ice cream. Not to mention, the PSD table had lots of nice swag, including the reflective snap bands - gone quickly!
I'd like to point out a couple things that really distinguishes these Roosevelt Island events (Roosevelt Island Day, National Night Out, Tree Lighting, etc.) is that they reflect and support our mixed-income community. And who hires an ice cream truck? I tell people off-Island about our events and their reaction is "You mean you walk up and get a FREE ice cream cone ... with sprinkles?" Yup, vanilla, chocolate, or both. I think it's these smaller ideas - the free food, popcorn, balloons, ... everything - that conveys a kind of "we all care about each other" vibe and that makes it a life memory.
Again, great job everyone!
RIOC adds:
Dear Roosevelt Island Community,
RIRA Community Emergency Committee Chair Frank Farance is presenting several emergency preparedness webinars this August, starting tonight, August 8 from 8-9PM, with a KIDS/YOUTH presentation. He'll be discussing evacuations and sheltering in place - and what that means for you and your family. This is a whole family event, children and youth are encouraged to ask questions!
Zoom info: https://tinyurl.com/RIRACEC2023
When: Thursdays 8-9PM
Zoom Meeting ID: 912 3049 8521
Passcode: 591680
Dial in: +1 929 205 6099
UPCOMING PRESENTATIONS:
- Thu Aug 08: Hurricanes – Evacuations and Sheltering In Place (includes kids/youth presentation)
- Thu Aug 15: Reducing Mobility Hazards (Access-Functional Needs)
- Thu Aug 22: Atlantic Hurricanes: Mid-Summer Status
- Thu Aug 29: Pet Preparedness, Boarding, and Evacuation
