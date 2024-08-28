Roosevelt Island Students Are Invited To Annual Back To School Free Backpack And School Supplies Giveaway Friday August 30 At Good Shepherd Plaza Hosted By RIOC PSD, RIDA And NYPD

Summer is drawing to a close and that means the school year is right around the corner! Come join RIOC/PSD, RlDA and NYPD for an evening of music, treats, and fun as we distribute free backpacks and school supplies to island residents.

This year’s Back to School Giveaway will be held at Good Shepherd Plaza on Friday, August 30th, 2024, starting at 6PM.

Please arrive no earlier than 5:30pm to begin lining up for the event. Children must be accompanied by a guardian.

We look forward to seeing everyone this coming Friday!

-Team RIOC