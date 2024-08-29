How To Keep Rosie The Roosevelt Island Turkey Safe From Car Traffic As She Crosses Main Street?

The folks at Manhattan Bird Alert are concerned for the safety of Rosie (A/K/A Astoria) the Roosevelt Island wild Turkey.

Astoria the Wild Turkey climbs up from her below-street-level hideaway on Roosevelt Island. 🦃 ❤️ pic.twitter.com/mfnMGnuSJS — Manhattan Bird Alert (@BirdCentralPark) August 26, 2024

According to a message they sent to me:

We wanted to raise a concern about the Turkey that you might be able to address. Astoria crosses streets every day and that is a bit dangerous. She sometimes appears to wait for traffic to move through. Sometimes people help her make it across safely. And the speed limit is low. 15 mph we believe. All good things. Maybe you have some ideas on how to make her life even safer. Signage perhaps? Encouraging local drivers to watch out for her? Encouraging pedestrians to help her when she is near the road?





This afternoon, Rosie was spotted crossing Main Street from Blackwell Park to the Rivercross lawn as cars waited for her to get onto the sidewalk. Also today, a Roosevelt Island tipster shares these photos of the Canadian Geese stopping Main Street traffic. According to the Tipster: This traffic jam made me laugh. A lady had to get out of the car to shoo them away. They wouldn't budge. Here's more of Rosie exploring Roosevelt Island and crossing streets.

I recommended contacting the Roosevelt Island Operating Corp ( RIOC ) about any signage or other measures to keep Rosie the Turkey safe.

Any ideas?

It appears that there are still some people harassing Rosie.