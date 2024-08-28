Roosevelt Island Tram Service Disruption This Afternoon - Very Crowded Tram Cabin Inched Very Slowly Over The East River To Roosevelt Island Station, Cabin Was Extremely Hot And Uncomfortable

Roosevelt Island Tram service was disrupted this afternoon. Watch as the South Tram Cabin inches very slowly over the East River on way to the Roosevelt Island station.

The Tram cabin was very crowded, mostly with tourists. As one resident noted:

You know everyone in there is hot as hell

Several tourists exiting the Tram on Roosevelt Island told me it was an extremely hot and uncomfortable ride.

The Tram was briefly taken out of service but resumed operation about an hour later.