Thrillist Travel Adventure Channel Features Roosevelt Island Tram And Interviews Tram Operator Greg Paravati At The Controls Since 1976 - Watch The Video For Some Great Tram Stories Over The Years

The Thrillist travel and adventure channel visited the Roosevelt Island Tram recently and interviewed Tram operator Gregg Paravati who has been at the helm of the Tram controls for the last 48 years from the very beginning of it's opening in 1976. Also interviewed were Tram Supervisor Gary Burstell and Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC) Acting Chief Operating Officer Mary Cunneen.

The video is very informative and Mr Paravati tells a couple of interesting stories including:

... The manager called me and says, "Listen, we're training a new person, so we want you to train him." I said, "All right." So the young fella gets on the cabin, and we're alone, just as we are now. And I'm going through demo motions and explaining things, and he says, "You know, I know you, and you just don't remember me." And I said, "Excuse me?" He said, "18 years ago, my mother got on the cabin, she was pregnant, and she had to get to the hospital, and you made a special trip for her to get her to the hospital, and had the ambulance waiting there." He says, "I'm the child that was born." Now I'm training him! How about that? And he still works here....

Watch the full video. You'll enjoy it.