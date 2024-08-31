Sponsored Post - 2024 Atlantic Hurricane Season Is Here, NYC Emergency Management Department Wants You To Know Your Hurricane Zone, Be Ready And Be Prepared - Roosevelt Island In Zones 2 And 3
According to the NYC Emergency Management Department (NYCEM):Coastal Storms & Hurricanes: Know Your Zone!
If a coastal storm or hurricane hits NYC, would you know what to do?
Know Your Zone!
If a big storm hits, The City may order residents in certain zones to evacuate depending on the hurricane's track and projected storm surge. Knowing your hurricane evacuation zone in advance can prevent stress and evacuation delays if you are asked to evacuate because of an incoming hurricane or coastal storm.
The Hurricane Evacuation Zone Finder will let you know if you’re located in a zone and will show you your nearest evacuaton center. You can also call 311 (212-639-9675 for Video Relay Service, or TTY: 212-504-4115) to find out if you live in a zone.
The Hurricane Evacuation Zone Finder also shows City evacuation centers which are all pet friendly.
Note: FEMA Flood zones are used to determine flood insurance requirements and building code. Residents should not use FEMA’s flood zones to determine the need to evacuate during coastal storms. The City will determine which of the hurricane evacuation zones (from zone 1 up through zone 6) should be evacuated based on the characteristics of an actual storm as it is approaching the city. For more information about flood zones, visit www.floodhelpny.org.... The 2024 Atlantic Hurricane Season began on June 1. In New York City, peak hurricane season runs from August through October....
Roosevelt Island residents live in both Zones 2and 3
NYC Hurricane Evacuation Zone Finder below, the Roosevelt Island buildings colored in brown are in Zone 2 and those colored in Yellow are in Zone 3. The nearby Evacuation Centers are shown too.
The Octagon, Manhattan Park, Westview, Island House, Roosevelt Landings, Cornell Tech, Coler Hospital and Riverwalk 480, 475, 460 and 430 Main Street buildings are in Zone 2.
Riverwalk 405, 425, 455, 465 and Rivercross (531) buildings are in Zone 3.
Click here for the NYCEM Hurricane Zone Finder and Sign Up Here to get hurricane and other emergency alerts from NYCEM.
Here's some scenes of what Roosevelt Island looked like during Hurricane Sandy in October 2012
Roosevelt Island Lighthouse Park Under Water From Hurricane Sandy Via Kate Williams Tweet
and a report on Roosevelt Island damage caused by Hurricane Sandy.
Click here for more emergency hurrincane planning information
from the NYC Emergency Management Department.
0 comments :
Post a Comment