Watch Video As Visitor Takes Us On A Tour Of Roosevelt Island Graduate NYC Hotel By Hilton, Take A Look At Rooms With Fantastic Views And Unique Decor, Rooftop Panorama Cocktail Bar, Anything At All Lobby Restaurant And Stroll To Southpoint And FDR Four Freedoms Park
The Retrospectrum You Tube Channel visited Roosevelt Island last June and stayed at the
Graduate Hotel
on the
Cornell Tech campus.
Follow along as they take us inside the Roosevelt Island Graduate Hotel, check
out the rooms,
Panorama Room
Rooftop Cocktail bar,
Anything At All lobby restaurant and walk around the south end of Roosevelt Island.
Hilton Hotel Coming To Roosevelt Island With $210 Million Purchase Of Graduate Hotel Brand https://t.co/qzNUMx4kYQ pic.twitter.com/rGm8xs9BL0— Roosevelt Islander (@Rooseveltisland) March 28, 2024
The transition to Graduate by Hilton brand for the Roosevelt Island hotel is expected to be complete by next week.
Here's the June 2, 2021 ribbon cutting ceremony
for the opening of the Roosevelt Island Graduate Hotel.
