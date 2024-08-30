Watch Video As Visitor Takes Us On A Tour Of Roosevelt Island Graduate NYC Hotel By Hilton, Take A Look At Rooms With Fantastic Views And Unique Decor, Rooftop Panorama Cocktail Bar, Anything At All Lobby Restaurant And Stroll To Southpoint And FDR Four Freedoms Park

The Retrospectrum You Tube Channel visited Roosevelt Island last June and stayed at the Graduate Hotel on the Cornell Tech campus. Follow along as they take us inside the Roosevelt Island Graduate Hotel, check out the rooms, Panorama Room Rooftop Cocktail bar, Anything At All lobby restaurant and walk around the south end of Roosevelt Island.



As reported last March , the Graduate Hotel brand, including the Roosevelt Island hotel, was sold to Hilton Hotels for $210 million.

Hilton Hotel Coming To Roosevelt Island With $210 Million Purchase Of Graduate Hotel Brand https://t.co/qzNUMx4kYQ pic.twitter.com/rGm8xs9BL0 — Roosevelt Islander (@Rooseveltisland) March 28, 2024

The transition to Graduate by Hilton brand for the Roosevelt Island hotel is expected to be complete by next week.

Here's the June 2, 2021 ribbon cutting ceremony

for the opening of the Roosevelt Island Graduate Hotel.