Come Ask Your Questions About The Red Bus, Main Street Surface Replacement And Learn About The Citizen Project At September 9 Community Board 8 Roosevelt Island Committee Zoom Meeting - Ask About Any Other Roosevelt Island Issue Too
You're invited to attend the the September 9 Manhattan Community Board 8 (CB 8) Roosevelt Island (RI) Committee meeting via Zoom starting at 6:30 PM.
According to CB 8 Roosevelt Island Committee Chair Paul Krikler:
The next CB 8 RI Committee meeting will be on Monday September 9 on Zoom.Come ask your question about the Red Bus and the Main Street surface replacement. We will also have a presentation of The Citizen Project, which Kaushal Shah and his team have been building for Roosevelt Island. The meeting will be hosted by Jimmy Starance.
More info on The Citizen Project here.
Here's a June 29 interview with Mr Krikler and Mr Starance at the Farmers Market inviting residents to the July CB 8 RI Committee meeting
and video of the July 1 CB 8 RI Committee meeting.
Click here to attend tomorrow's CB 8 Roosevelt Island committee Zoom meeting.
