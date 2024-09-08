Come Ask Your Questions About The Red Bus, Main Street Surface Replacement And Learn About The Citizen Project At September 9 Community Board 8 Roosevelt Island Committee Zoom Meeting - Ask About Any Other Roosevelt Island Issue Too

You're invited to attend the the September 9 Manhattan Community Board 8 (CB 8) Roosevelt Island (RI) Committee meeting via Zoom starting at 6:30 PM.

According to CB 8 Roosevelt Island Committee Chair Paul Krikler:

The next CB 8 RI Committee meeting will be on Monday September 9 on Zoom.





Come ask your question about the Red Bus and the Main Street surface replacement. We will also have a presentation of The Citizen Project, which Kaushal Shah and his team have been building for Roosevelt Island. The meeting will be hosted by Jimmy Starance.