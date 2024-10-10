Changes To Roosevelt Island Tram Service, Red Bus Service Shortage, Reports Of Animals Being Exposed To Toxins and Ravenswood Power Plant Renewable Energy Transition Plans Discussed At October 7 Community Board 8 Roosevelt Island Committee Meeting - Watch The Very Interesting Video
Community Board 8 (CB 8) Roosevelt Island Committee Chair Paul Krikler hosted a very informative Zoom meeting discussion on Monday October 7 with Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC) Communications Department Director Bryant Daniels. Among the topics discussed were:
- Slowing down the Tram cabin speed and decreasing number of hourly trips to reduce swinging Tram Problem,
- Red Bus Service shortage,
- Reports of animals being exposed to toxins and
- Upcoming October 26 Hallowen Parade.
There was also a very interesting presentation by representatives of Rise Light & Power about the redevelopment plan for transitioning their Long Island City Ravenwood Power Plant from fossil fuels to renewable energy transmission.
The next CB 8 Roosevelt Island committee virtual meeting will be on November 4. You are invited to attend and share your ideas and concerns.
