Changes To Roosevelt Island Tram Service, Red Bus Service Shortage, Reports Of Animals Being Exposed To Toxins and Ravenswood Power Plant Renewable Energy Transition Plans Discussed At October 7 Community Board 8 Roosevelt Island Committee Meeting - Watch The Very Interesting Video

Community Board 8 (CB 8) Roosevelt Island Committee Chair Paul Krikler hosted a very informative Zoom meeting discussion on Monday October 7 with Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC) Communications Department Director Bryant Daniels. Among the topics discussed were:

Slowing down the Tram cabin speed and decreasing number of hourly trips to reduce swinging Tram Problem,

Red Bus Service shortage,

Reports of animals being exposed to toxins and

Upcoming October 26 Hallowen Parade.





The next CB 8 Roosevelt Island committee virtual meeting will be on November 4. You are invited to attend and share your ideas and concerns.