You're Invited To Roosevelt Island: Art, Memory & Community Panel Discussion October 8 At RIVAA Gallery - Amanda Mathews, Gina Pollara & Susan Rosenthal Discuss The Beauty And Quality Of Roosevelt Island Built Environment With Chris Vail Moderating

Tuesday, October 8th @ 7 PM, RIVAA Gallery

Join us for a discussion in conjunction with the current photographic exhibition, Roosevelt Island: The Vision Revisited. RIVAA will bring together three distinguished panelists, who through their talent and remarkable efforts, have contributed to the beauty and quality of our built environment on Roosevelt Island.

- Amanda Matthews is a sculptor and creator of The Girl Puzzle, a tribute to groundbreaking investigative journalist Nellie Bly. Through her reporting, Nelly Bly changed how mental illness was treated in this country.

- Gina Pollara, Executive Director of the Franklin D. Roosevelt Four Freedoms Park from 2006-2013, oversaw the construction of the memorial designed by architect Louis I. Kahn to commemorate the 32nd President of the United States.

- Susan Rosenthal, President and CEO of Roosevelt Island Operating Corporation (RIOC) from 2016-2020, conceived the idea of a monument to Nelly Bly.

- Chris Vail, exhibiting photographer of Roosevelt Island: The Vision Revisited will moderate.