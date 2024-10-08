FDNY Rescues 2 Riders Stuck In Roosevelt Island F Train Subway Station Elevator This Morning

A Tipster shares this photo

and reports that the FDNY rescued people stuck in the Roosevelt Island F Train subway station this morning. According to the Tipster:

People stuck at the elevator in the Train Station at 6:15 a.m. Fire workers came to open the doors. I saw at least 2 people inside the elevator car on the street level.

A FDNY spokesperson adds:

ROOSEVELT ISLAND & MAIN ST,MN Call rec @ 0603 hrs. Report of a stuck elevator 2 occupants stuck approx.. 20 minutes frm time call was received Members accessed the occupants and removed them from the stuck elevate No injuries

The MTA Elevator Status report page reports

that both Roosevelt Island elevators are in good service.