Haki Compost Collective Roosevelt Island Food Scrap Drop Off Site Is Back Every Saturday At Motorgate Plaza - NYC Sanitation Department Begins Citywide Mandatory Curbside Compost Collection Including Roosevelt Island - Watch Video Of DSNY Commissioner Jessica Tisch Explaining The Curbside Compost Collection Program

The Roosevelt Island Haki Food Compost Collective (Haki) returned to Roosevelt Island at the Motorgate Plaza last Saturday

after suspending service in December 2023 due to NYC Mayoral budget cuts.

According to Haki:

We had a picture perfect day last Saturday October 5th to kick off the first Saturday back serving the Roosevelt Island community after a ten month hiatus.

Nearly 70 neighbors dropped off their organics to our green bins and we collected 454 pounds of food scraps that will be processed into compost with the return of longtime compost partners Big Reuse. In spring compost will return to our urban soils including island landscape, tree pits, gardens and even house plants.

We wish to thank the Lenape Center for giving us the name Haki and all the neighbors who stopped by to express the joy of our return. It feels good to have a healthy option and divert valuable material from going to landfill.

We will be at the Motorgate Plaza every Saturday from 9 am to 2 pm year round. Please stop by to find out more. Haki Compost Collective volunteers will be on hand to answer questions, tell you more about volunteer opportunities and of course collect your food scraps.

Please spread the word and share these flyers and tips on what to drop-off with your neighbors.

And Save the Date for the 10/20 Compost Carnival at Battery Park.

See you at the green bins soon,

Corinna & Christina (Haki Compost Collective volunteers)