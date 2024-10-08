Tuesday, October 8, 2024

Remember The Famous NYC Subway Pizza Rat That Went Viral In 2015? Now Meet The Roosevelt Island Pizza Eating Squirrel Seen Today

Do you remember the famous NYC Subway Pizza Rat that went viral in 2015?

A Roosevelt Island Tipster shares this video taken today near Manhattan Park and reports:

Have you seen a Squirrel eat a pizza?

Now you have.

By ROOSEVELT ISLANDER at 5:57:00 PM

