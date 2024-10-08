Remember The Famous NYC Subway Pizza Rat That Went Viral In 2015? Now Meet The Roosevelt Island Pizza Eating Squirrel Seen Today
Do you remember the famous NYC Subway Pizza Rat that went viral in 2015?
Meet the guy behind New York's infamous pizza rat: https://t.co/uMFf7TXvt1 pic.twitter.com/ufTdi4hCmN— VICE (@VICE) October 4, 2017
A Roosevelt Island Tipster shares this video taken today near Manhattan Park and reports:
Have you seen a Squirrel eat a pizza?
Now you have.
