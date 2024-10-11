You're Invited To A Roosevelt Island Blessing Of The Animals Sunday October 13 At Church Of The Good Shepherd - Bring Your Dog, Cat, Bird, Snake, Horse, Goat And Any Other Pet Companion Or Just Come To Watch
Roosevelt Island resident Verna Fitzpatrick invites you to join in:
Celebrating Saint Francis of Assisi by the blessing of pets at the Church of the Good Shepherd on Sunday, October 13th at 9:30 a.m.Cathedral of St John The Divine.
I don't know if we have a horse, goat or camel on Roosevelt Island but we do have Rosie the Turkey.
Some non-residents call the Roosevelt Island Turkey, Astoria.
Astoria defending her territory #birdcpp pic.twitter.com/XkWlam69Jq— Hanabi (@Hanabi_NYC) October 2, 2024
