You're Invited To A Roosevelt Island Blessing Of The Animals Sunday October 13 At Church Of The Good Shepherd - Bring Your Dog, Cat, Bird, Snake, Horse, Goat And Any Other Pet Companion Or Just Come To Watch

Roosevelt Island resident Verna Fitzpatrick invites you to join in:

Celebrating Saint Francis of Assisi by the blessing of pets at the Church of the Good Shepherd on Sunday, October 13th at 9:30 a.m.

I don't know if we have a horse, goat or camel on Roosevelt Island but we do have Rosie the Turkey.

Some non-residents call the Roosevelt Island Turkey, Astoria.