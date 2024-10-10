Thursday, October 10, 2024

Wow, Northern Lights Seen From Roosevelt Island Tonight, A Space Scientist Tell Us Why

Chloe Larson shares this photo of the Northern Lights seen this evening from Roosevelt Island.

Here's an explanation of why we're able to see the Northern Lights tonight in NYC.

And the Northern Lights scene

from my favorite movie,  Local Hero.

