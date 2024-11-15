Horrible News, The Daughter Of Roosevelt Island Tram Operations Manager And 2 Grandsons Shot, 1 Grandson Killed - GoFundMe Page Created To Help The Family
CBS News New York reported on November 2:
A vigil was held Saturday night for a Westchester County mother and her two sons who police say were shot by the woman's boyfriend earlier this week.
Fifteen-year-old Michael Raimondi was killed late Monday night when police say Fernando Jimenez shot him, his mother and his younger brother at their Somers home.
Jimenez, 40, was arrested hours later. Police say he was hiding out in a real estate office about 10 miles from the crime scene
Christina Raimondi and Matthew Raimondi remain hospitalized....
Christina Raimondi is the daughter and Michael Raimondi the grandson of longtime Roosevelt Island Tram Operations Manager Armando Cordova.
A GoFundMe page was created to help the Raimondi family:Dear friends, family, and compassionate strangers,
We’re reaching out during a moment of profound heartbreak on behalf of Christina and her two beloved sons, Matthew and Michael. Recently, this family endured a devastating domestic violence incident. Michael, a cherished 15-year-old son and brother, tragically lost his life, and now Christina and Matthew are both in critical condition. As Christina fights for her life, she faces the unimaginable reality of having to bury her child. Their road to recovery will be long, arduous, and filled with immense challenges....
Click here for more info at the GoFundMe page.
