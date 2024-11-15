RIVAA Gallery Call For Artists To Showcase Their Artwork And Crafts At December 7-8, 14-15 Affordable Art Fair - November 22 Deadline To Apply For Your Own Table
RIVAA Gallery:
Affordable Art Show @ RIVAA Gallery
Call for Artists
December 7th - 8th and 14th - 15th, 2024
RIVAA Gallery is holding an affordable art sale. Artworks and art related crafts such as ceramics, pottery, textile art or jewelery will be for sale at affordable prices.
The cost for a table will be $20 per day.
There is a 15% commission on sales.
If you're interested in participating for one or more days, use the link below and complete the application by Friday, November 22nd. You can find additional details on the form.
0 comments :
Post a Comment