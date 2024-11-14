Sponsored Post - Come To The Roosevelt Island Farmers Market This Saturday Featuring Over 10 Varieties Of Local Homegrown Apples - Plus A Wide Variety Of Healthy & Delicious Tasting Fresh Fruits, Vegetables & Much More
Come to the Roosevelt Island Farmers Market This Saturday
According to Farmers Market vendor Israel Wengerd of Wengerd Farms:Local Homegrown ApplesWe still have localhomegrown tomatoesamong many other healthy and delicious fruits and vegetables and much, much more.
The Roosevelt Island Saturday Farmers Market at Good Shepherd Plaza is open early morning to mid afternoon on Saturdays in good weather and bad.
Support your Local Farmers, Eat Healthy!
The Wengerd Family has been serving the Roosevelt Island community at the Saturday Farmers Market for over 35 years.
See you Saturday at Good Shepherd Plaza for the Roosevelt Island Farmers MarketThe Farmers Market will move to it's Roosevelt Island Motorgate Plaza winter home on Saturday November 30.
