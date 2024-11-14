Thursday, November 14, 2024

Sponsored Post - Come To The Roosevelt Island Farmers Market This Saturday Featuring Over 10 Varieties Of Local Homegrown Apples - Plus A Wide Variety Of Healthy & Delicious Tasting Fresh Fruits, Vegetables & Much More

Come to the Roosevelt Island Farmers Market This Saturday 
at Good Shepherd Plaza for HEALTHY and DELICIOUS TASTING LOCAL HOMEGROWN FRUITS AND VEGETABLES.

According to Farmers Market vendor Israel Wengerd of Wengerd Farms:

Local Homegrown Apples  
are high quality this year
and we have 
over 10 varieties. 
We still have local 
homegrown tomatoes 
among many other healthy and delicious fruits and vegetables and much, much more.

The Roosevelt Island Saturday Farmers Market at Good Shepherd Plaza is open early morning to mid afternoon on Saturdays in good weather and bad.

Support your Local Farmers, Eat Healthy!

The Wengerd Family has been serving the Roosevelt Island community at the Saturday Farmers Market for over 35 years.

See you Saturday at Good Shepherd Plaza for the Roosevelt Island Farmers Market

The Farmers Market will move to it's Roosevelt Island Motorgate Plaza winter home on Saturday November 30.

By ROOSEVELT ISLANDER at 7:49:00 PM

Labels:

0 comments :

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments ( Atom )