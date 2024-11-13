You're Invited To Cornell Tech Community Conversation "Making Breast Cancer Screening More Effective" With Runway Start Up Postdoc Kendra Batchelder Monday November 18 At Roosevelt Island Public Library

at the Roosevelt Island NY Public Library.

According to Cornell Tech:

Here's more info on Kendra Batchelder, CEO and Co-founder of Waved Medical

and the Cornell Tech Runway Start Up Postdoc program.

The Cornell Tech Instagram page reports today:

In partnership with the New York City Economic Development Corporation (NYCEDC), Cornell Tech hosted tech leaders, startup founders, and investors for a networking breakfast and conversation at Civic Hall in Manhattan this morning. Panelists discussed the current state of the city’s tech economy and the economic impact of Cornell Tech’s campus, startups, and alumni on New York City’s vibrant and growing tech ecosystem....

... By 2030, Cornell Tech is projected to generate $1.5 billion in economic impact per year and 7,000 jobs for NYC annually. The student body has grown to 700 students and Cornell Tech now has 2,300 alumni. The campus has launched 115 startups – 32% of which have been founded by women, above the city and national average. Of these startups, 94% have remained based in NYC, employing over 790 people. The new economic impact report can be accessed here...