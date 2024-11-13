You're Invited To Cornell Tech Community Conversation "Making Breast Cancer Screening More Effective" With Runway Start Up Postdoc Kendra Batchelder Monday November 18 At Roosevelt Island Public Library
The Cornell Tech Roosevelt Island Community Conversation series resumes Monday evening November 18 with Runway Startup Postdoc Kendra Batchelder discussing:
Making Breast Cancer Screening More Effective
at the Roosevelt Island NY Public Library.
According to Cornell Tech:
Please join us for a Community Conversation with Cornell Tech Runway Postdoc Kendra Batchelder: Making Breast Cancer Screening More Effective.
This event is being held in collaboration with the Roosevelt Island Library.
What: Cornell Tech Community Conversation
When: Monday, November 18th at 6:30 pm
Where: Roosevelt Island Library, 504 Main Street (in-person only)
Here's more info on Kendra Batchelder, CEO and Co-founder of Waved Medical
and the Cornell Tech Runway Start Up Postdoc program.
The Cornell Tech Instagram page reports today:
In partnership with the New York City Economic Development Corporation (NYCEDC), Cornell Tech hosted tech leaders, startup founders, and investors for a networking breakfast and conversation at Civic Hall in Manhattan this morning. Panelists discussed the current state of the city’s tech economy and the economic impact of Cornell Tech’s campus, startups, and alumni on New York City’s vibrant and growing tech ecosystem....
... By 2030, Cornell Tech is projected to generate $1.5 billion in economic impact per year and 7,000 jobs for NYC annually. The student body has grown to 700 students and Cornell Tech now has 2,300 alumni. The campus has launched 115 startups – 32% of which have been founded by women, above the city and national average. Of these startups, 94% have remained based in NYC, employing over 790 people. The new economic impact report can be accessed here...
Click here for previous Cornell Tech Roosevelt Island Community Conversations.
